The Seattle-based father and son duo have taken to the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform in a bid to secure $14,000 – funding that will help produce the turntables "more easily and consistently".

At the heart of each Silvan Audio Workshop turntable are components sourced from the renowned British turntable brand, Rega. There are three models in total: the Archer, Champion and Sampo.

The first of the turntables – the Archer ($750) – has been developed using Rega's RB101 tonearm, precision bearing, quartz-locked motor and Carbon cartridge, with an upgraded glass platter.

Next is the Champion ($1000), which marks a step up across the board – features include a Shure M97xE phono cartridge, the RB303 tonearm and a "more precise motor and pulley" among others.

And the third turntable is the $2250 Sampo, which comes with a heavier platter and runs power via the Rega TT-PSU. The AT150MLX microline cartridge is also among the features of the Sampo.

It looks from Silvan Audio Workshop's Kickstarter campaign page that you'll only be able to get your hands on one of the turntables if you're in the US, as international shipping isn't currently available.

Perhaps more worryingly, it's also emerged via Engadget that another turntable manufacturer, Audiowood, believes that Silvan Audio Workshop has infringed the copyright on a very similar record player called the Barky.

According to Engadget, Joel Scilley – the man behind Audiowood – has called for the fundraising campaign to be halted because of the similarities to Barky, which has been produced since 2009. Watch this space, then.

