Sharp's new AV range includes the EQ Series 4K QLED TV and a budget soundbar

Sharp has taken the wraps off its latest AV offerings, including a seriously affordable 4K QLED TV priced from £650 (around $900 / AU$1300) and a new wireless soundbar for buyers on a budget.

The new EQ Series TV sports a 'frameless' design and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision with 12-bit colour reproduction.

The Android TV operating systems feature all the usual streaming apps – Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, etc – while Google Chromecast lets you stream content from your mobile device or laptop to the big screen. Google Assistant lets you control the EQ just by speaking (via the included voice remote).

Prefer games to Gogglebox re-runs? The EQ supports Google Stadia, the tech giant's online gaming service, and has some decent gaming smarts including ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (variable refresh rate). On the downside, the EQ can only manage 4K at 60Hz rather than 120Hz, so it might not be the best choice for those with next-gen machines, such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Sharp has gone to town on the audio side of things, though. The EQ Series TV features a pair of 12W two-way speakers from Harman Kardon which are specially designed to make the most of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound codecs.

Want a bit more oomph?

Sharp has also announced the 2.1 HT-SBW202 soundbar. The company says it outputs a total of 200W and comes with a "powerful wireless subwoofer for optimal cinema-style bass performance". Connectivity includes HDMI ARC, optical input and Bluetooth 4.2 for streaming audio. It doesn't support Dolby Atmos, though.

As for prices, the HT-SBW202 is available in the UK now at £169 (around $230 / AU$320). The EQ Series 4K QLED TV isn't due on sale in the UK until early 2022. The 50-inch will cost £650, while the 55-inch will set you back £700. The 65-inch will go for £950 and the 75-inch £1300.

If you're after a new TV in time for Christmas, the EQ obviously isn't going to cut it. Why not check out our list of best TVs instead?

MORE:

Check out the other best cheap TVs

Go big this year: best projectors

Find out how to set-up a home cinema in your garden