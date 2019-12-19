Sennheiser deal: get £100 off the excellent Momentum Free wireless headphones

Sennheiser headphones don't often feature in your average festive deals drop. You can find a couple of pairs over in our dedicated page for the best Sennheiser headphones deals 2019, but this particular deal is so good, it's worthy of its own news story.

If you're in the market for a pair of new wireless earbuds, then you could do a lot worse than the Sennheiser Momentum Free. We originally reviewed these a couple of years ago, but they've aged remarkably well, still managing to stand out in a sea of Bluetooth in-ear headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum Free SE headphones £169.99 £69.99 at Amazon

These excellent wireless in-ears have been around a couple of years, but they're still a hugely entertaining listen. Bass is weighty and powerful and there's plenty of detail on tap too. Five-stars at £170, a must-have at just £69.99.View Deal

Huge savings aside, it's their powerful musical sound that's the real draw here. Bass is tight yet potent and there's plenty of detail on offer too. The Sennheisers deliver just the kind of sound you'd want for a serious gym session or to help you get focussed for work during the morning commute. We found them a comfy fit, their in-line controls (and mic) easy to use and battery life a very respectable six hours per charge. They charge over microUSB and come with a charging cable and their own protective travel case.

The best part, of course, is that a pair can be yours for just £70 – a whole £100 cheaper than their original price. This has to be one of the best Christmas deals over at Amazon we've seen for some time.

