Sennheiser's Ambeo Smart Surround headphones are coming to Android phones, thanks to a tie-up with Samsung.

The earbuds, previously exclusive to iPhone, record 3D audio, also known as binaural audio. They're aimed at virtual reality fans, in order to make the experience even more immersive.

The deal makes sense for Sennheiser, as Android phones lend themselves to VR more than the iPhone does, thanks to Google's Daydream VR platform and Daydream View headset.

Android also has more users worldwide than iOS, Apple's mobile operating system.

"We are working with Samsung on the Ambeo smart headset to make it available for Android devices," Andreas Sennheiser, the firm's CEO, told The Korea Herald (via The Verge). The partnership with Samsung would give the project "credibility", he added.

For its part, Samsung has its own smartphone headphones, thanks to its acquisition last year of Harman. It bundles a set of AKG in-ear headphones (made by Harman) with its latest smartphones, including the Galaxy S8.

