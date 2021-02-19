Sennheiser develops 3D-printed earbuds to custom fit your ears

The Sennheiser Ambeo Immersive Audio division behind the awesome Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar has teamed up with 3D-printing company Formlabs to develop moulded, custom-fit earbuds that allow owners to “affordably and easily customize their earphones to fit their unique ears”.

There are already plenty of companies out there offering custom-fit earbuds, but the process typically involves a visit to an audiologist, who takes a plasticine cast of your ears. Formlabs plans to achieve this ear-scanning process simply with a smartphone app.

The scan takes about 60 seconds and can be done at home. The data is sent to a 3D printer, which then creates a pair of 3D-printed ear tips to match the contours of your ears. You can even have your initials printed on the buds, lest someone mistake them for ordinary, off-the-shelf tips – heaven forbid.

So far, there's no word on when the product might be available, but Formlabs already offers a similar service through a hearing aid firm. According to Formlabs and Sennheiser's statement, the working prototypes are able to "refine an immersive sound experience”.

So, will the wireless earbuds of tomorrow ship with custom, 3D-printed ear tips? We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, here's a rundown of the best Sennheiser headphones...

MORE:

Our pick of the best Sennheiser headphones

Splash the cash on the best noise-cancelling headphones

Browse though all our Sennheiser reviews