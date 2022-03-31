Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar adds AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect

Sennheiser's five-star, Ambeo soundbar just got even better. Sennheiser has stuffed it with all kinds of new tech adding to its abilities no end. Such as? New wireless tech, new streaming tech, and even a whole new operating system. Let's dig in and see what's new.

First up, it now boasts both Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. The former lets you stream audio from your iOS device to speakers in more than one room simultaneously, giving you multi-room from your mobile. So you could send your playlist from your iPhone 13 to the Ambeo in the lounge and your Sonos One in another room at the same time, for instance.

Spotify Connect lets you listen to the Spotify music streaming service through any compatible device in your home, not just your computer or mobile device. The Ambeo has also gained Tidal Connect, which is the same feature but for the Tidal streaming service.

But they're not the only new talents bestowed on the Ambeo. It has also gained a new operating system, in the form of Ambeo OS. This promises to make operation slicker – by using wi-fi instead of Bluetooth Low Energy to connect to the Sennheiser Smart Control app, the user experience should become faster and more responsive. It also promises greater security and stability.

The Smart Control app has also been rebuilt from the ground up, with a more modern look and what Sennheiser bills as a "more personal, relevant, and rewarding intuitive user experience".

It also offers new features for Sennheiser headphones – Sound Check helps you find the perfect EQ preset for you, while Sound Zones lets you tweak the settings for various scenarios and locations, like home, office and on the go.

When we reviewed the Ambeo, we called it the best sounding soundbar we had ever tested. Be warned: at around £2000 ($2500, AU$3999) it certainly isn't cheap. It's massive, too. And it's a bit fussy about positioning. But if sound quality and compatibility are paramount, these new features just make it even more compelling.

