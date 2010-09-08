It'll be showing its UnitiSystem, and one attendee will walk away from the show with a Naim UnitiQute, worth £1350.

The event is promoted by Wiltshire Society magazine and the Ladies Who Love company, and 'promises a diverse mix of brands ranging from interiors to home improvements, gardening to gadgets and a whole lot more.'

Along with many local companies in the homes and gardens business, the show also features Waitrose and, flying the home entertainment flag along with Naim, Salisbury Hi-Fi.

It takes place at City Hall, Salisbury, this Sunday, September 12, from 10.30am until 4.30pm, and while entry is £3 on the door, you can download and print a free ticket here.

If you're not planning a trip to Wiltshire this weekend, there's still time to enter our competition to win a complete Naim UnitiSystem, worth almost £5500. Click here to enter.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter