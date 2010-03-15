It has an improved masking system, slimmer design and its THX-certified acoustically transparent masks allow image masking "without compromising audio performance".

The SlimFrame design with "handcrafted velour frame finish" means the screen's profile is reduced by 30 per cent, claims Screen Research.

And the QuietGlide motor mounting and masking system has upgraded motor suspensions to reduce vibration and minimise noise while in use.

All Screen Research fabric and frames are guaranteed for five years; motors, motor controllers, remote controls and related asembly hardware have a three-year warranty.

