Last chance to save 30% on 2019 LG 4K TVs in Amazon's End of Summer Sale

OK so flash deals on 4K TVs are no eyebrow-raising events, in themselves. However, a 30 per cent saving on two LG 4K 2019 models, both with UHD, HDR, built-in Alexa voice control and free delivery? That's not to be sniffed at. But you'd better be quick, as the deal ends at midnight tonight (3rd September).

The two TVs involved in this Amazon End of Summer Sale TV deal will make you a tidy saving whether you opt for the 43-inch 43UM7500PLA or the 55-inch 55UM7510PLA. And as they're brand-new, fresh-on-the-shelf sets, you can expect both modern technology and design...

In addition to 4K, HDR and Alexa, there is Freeview Play, which gives you direct access to the full suite of Freeview HD channels and UK catch-up content.

There's Bluetooth connectivity, too, as well as – fingers crossed – decent sound. LG's Ultra Sound Effect audio technology works to create seven virtual channels to produce a multi-channel effect from its speakers.

While we haven't yet had these TVs in our test room, LG has proven to be consistently reliable in the TV department in recent years – so there's no obvious reason to avoid these models if you're after a well-featured, cheap 4K TV.

Whatever way you look (or listen to) it, these LG 2019 4K TV deals appear to be a bargain. And with Bake Off back for its tenth anniversary series, you won't miss a single showstopper – just ask Alexa to record the series.

We're not sure how long stocks of these LG 4K TVs will last, mind, so if you're in the market for a TV upgrade, Amazon's end of summer sale is but a click away...

