Samsung's 2022 TVs support its new HDR10+ GAMING standard

It's CES time, which means plenty of TV news abounds. Samsung has announced that certain of its 4K and 8K TVs (and gaming monitors) will support its new gaming standard, HDR10+ GAMING.

HDR10+ GAMING is essentially a gaming mode that doesn't require any manual calibration from the user. That means the game engine automatically optimises video game content in real-timer, ensuring you squeeze the best possible gaming performance from the TV without fiddling around with menus.

Expect plenty of dark detail without sacrificing the brightest highlights, so you can see – and react to – every element on screen. It also configures the display to a "true reference mode", which results in truer colours.

Gaming companies including Saber Interactive and Game Mechanic Studios will show off their HDR10+ GAMING titles at CES.

HDR10+ launched four years ago as a rival to Dolby Vision. Like its rival, it uses dynamic metadata to optimise scenes on a frame-by-frame basis, so the full colour range can be deployed even in scenes that contain only dark or only light elements. The result? Subtler gradients and hence more detail.

HDR10+ GAMING will feature in Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED line-up with the Q70 TV series and above and its new gaming monitors. Nvidia's new graphics cards for 2022 will also support the feature.

