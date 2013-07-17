Samsung has announced that its F9000 range of 55in and 65in Ultra HD 4K TVs will go on sale in the UK this month for £4000 and £6000 respectively. This follows the launch of the Samsung 85in S9 4K TV in April at a somewhat pricier £35,000.

Like Sony, Samsung entered the 4K TV market at the top end, and is now bringing 'more affordable' models to market.

Offering four times the resolution of standard high definition, the F9000 sets feature a Samsung Quadmatic Picture Engine, Quad Core processing and Precision Black/Micro Dimming LED technology for deeper blacks.

Standard-definition and high-definition content is upscaled to 4K resolution, and as for sound the combined power of the built-in speakers is 70W.

The Samsung UE55F9000 and UE65F9000 also come equipped with Samsung's usual array of smart TV features including voice control.

By Andy Clough



