Zurich: a city of finance, art, lakes – and now also the world’s first 3D Cinema LED screen.

Following the installation of Samsung’s Cinema LED screen in theatres in Korea and China, the first 3D-ready version (announced at ISE 2018) has opened at Arena Cinemas’ Sihlcity theatre in the Swiss city.

Measuring 10.2m x 5.4m, the Cinema LED screen comprises 24m LEDs, almost nine million pixels, and 96 individual (and replaceable) modules. It delivers High Dynamic Range and the uncompromised 4K resolution (4096 x 2160), and is capable of “nearly 10 times” the peak brightness levels of a typical cinema projection system.

When displaying 3D video, the Cinema LED screen also maintains the 2D-level of brightness, reduces the dizzying effects and improves viewing angles.

MORE:

6 things we learned at a brand-new Dolby Cinema

Watch the world's first turntable orchestra performance

BBC to keep FM radio for "foreseeable future"

MQA Live promises "original quality" real-time concert streams

The best stereo amplifiers of the 21st century