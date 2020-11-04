Samsung 'Galaxy Buds Beyond' rumoured to be new wireless earbuds for Galaxy S21

It's a widely accepted tradition now that with every new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, we can expect to see a fresh set of true wireless Galaxy in-ears. In 2019, the inaugural Galaxy Buds were launched alongside the Galaxy S10. In 2020, Samsung bundled the Galaxy Buds+ with Galaxy S20 Plus pre-orders, while the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live shipped with the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone.

Now, hot on the heels of new leaks suggesting the Galaxy S21 smartphone is already in production, Samsung has filed a new trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) – and another in the US, with the USPTO – for a new product: the "Galaxy Buds Beyond".

The applications, filed on 29th October and first spotted by 9to5Mac sadly don't offer much more information than the new name – so we can't be 100 per cent sure that Samsung's Galaxy Buds Beyond will actually exist. Then again, there's the 'Buds' name, and the new S21 lineup tipped for January, so we can make a fairly well-informed guess that some new wireless earbuds are in the pipeline.

Will the Buds Beyond feature the jellybean-esque design of the Buds Live, or the more traditional Buds+ shape? Will they be here as soon as January 2021, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup? If so, will the older 'Buds' in Samsung's catalogue be one to look out for in the Black Friday headphone deals? It's all to play for.

Stay with us, you'll be the first to know...

MORE:

Considering a Samsung? iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: which is better?

Read up on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Galaxy Buds Plus vs Galaxy Buds: which is better?

Looking for a Samsung tablet? Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is a new rugged tablet for your working life in 2020