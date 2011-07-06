Samsung continues to expand its range of Smart TV apps with the addition of games network PlayJam.

The collaboration enables Samsung Smart TV owners to play games from PlayJam's library of 500 in-house and branded titles.

At the click of a button on the TV remote, PlayJam's games will be streamed directly to the television in high definition.

In addition, PlayJam's Social TV games platform enables social networking between gamers through chat and messaging within the network.

Jasper Smith, PlayJam's CEO, says: "Within a few years we believe that TV games will surpass mobile gaming in terms of revenue and stickiness."

