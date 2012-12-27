There are savings of up to 25% on a range of mains products, cables, racks and other accessories in the Russ Andrews winter sale, starting today.

Offers include the PowerBlock mains extension (above) reduced from £495 to £371, and a special edition Reference PowerKord – fitted with the Wattgate 350i Gold IEC instead of the usual 320i – brings the price down from £150 to £108 for a 1m length.

Those looking for a speaker cable upgrade can buy the Kimber 4TC cable at 25% off the usual price (below). The entire range of Russ Andrews and Kimber interconnects and speaker cables are reduced too.

These and other discounts can be found on the Russ Andrews sale website. The sale runs until February 6th, 2013.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook