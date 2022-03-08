Reavon's UBR-X110 premium 4K Blu-ray player plays almost every disc type under the sun

French company Reavon has launched a new universal disc player, the UBR-X110. Following on from the UBR-X100, it spins all the discs of its predecessor (UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, DVD Audio, CD) with the addition of SACD. About the only disc format it won't play is HD-DVD, if anyone remembers that.

Previously, if you wanted SACD compatibility from Reavon, you had to step up to the brand's flagship X200.

As well as all these disc formats, it also plays various file formats for music, video and audio. These include FLAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF, JPG, TIFF, MKV and M2TS. That means you can hook up an external drive via USB or DLNA and enjoy your entire media collection using the X110.

SACD aside, it's a very similar proposition to the X100. Connections include dual HDMIs (one for audio/video, and one for audio only), optical, coaxial and Ethernet, while it also supports the Dolby Vision and HDR10 codecs of HDR.

The X110 is available now in Europe, with prices starting around €850 (around £700 / $925 / AU$1200).

