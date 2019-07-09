Queen top the Official Top 40 best-selling vinyl for 2019

Vinyl sales in the UK have once again been dominated by classic albums and re-issues, according to the Official Charts Company’s records for January through to June, with Queen’s Greatest Hits topping the list.

That securing of top spot is likely largely to be down to the release of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and the soundtrack to that film drops in at number 10 with the band's second best-of album also in at 29.

There should be little surprise at which are the other classic albums littering the list, with Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours (4), Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon (6), Nevermind by Nirvana (11) and Oasis’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (13) consistently featuring in these kinds of charts. The 40th anniversary edition of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures, meanwhile, has been the third best-selling LP of the first half of this year.

Billie Eilish’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is the highest new record at number two – despite only having been released at the end of March – but is joined by only two more 2019 releases in the top ten: Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (5) and Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt.1 by Foals (9).

Liam Gallagher’s Shockwave has shifted most vinyl singles so far this year, followed by New Order’s Ceremony – one of three featured re-presses by the band; Temptation (12) and Everything’s Gone Green (15) are the others – and David Bowie’s Boys Keep Swinging.

See below to find the full list of Official Top 40 best-selling vinyl albums of 2019 so far.