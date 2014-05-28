We're now just two weeks from the start of the 2014 World Cup and football fans will no doubt be looking to make sure they're prepared for the big kick off on June 12th.

If you'll be getting behind your nation with pride this summer and want to show your support – at home or on the move – the latest product from QDOS could be of interest.

The firm has unveiled its new World Cup-themed Q-BOPZ portable speaker, which comes in a total of eight national designs – including England, Brazil, France and Spain.

Germany, Italy, Holland or Portugal complete the line-up of available options, with the speaker able to connect to any Bluetooth-enable device within a range of 10 metres.

The silicone skin is designed to mimic the stitching of a football, while its suction pad doubles up as a prop for your device if you wish to stream matches on your phone or tablet.

Under the cover, there's a 3W speaker for up to seven hours of playback and it comes with a USB-micro-USB charging cable. The themed Q-BOPZ are now available for £24.99.

by Pete Hayman

