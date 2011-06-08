Pure has a new micro hi-fi system, the £350 Sirocco 550, which includes internet connectivity alongside DAB radio, FM, CD playback and an iPod/iPhone dock.

With a claimed 80W per channel (RMS), Pure says the system is powerful enough to act as the main hi-fi system in your home.

The unit incorporates Pure's Clearsound technology, which uses Class D amplifiers and digital audio shaping technology to deliver "clear, dynamic audio, higher volume levels and low power consumption".

With wi-fi and ethernet connectivity on board, the Sirocco 550 allows users to stream their digital music collections from a computer or media server, and tune in to thousands of internet radio stations.

You can also access Pure's online portal, The Lounge, and its cloud music service, FlowSongs, which enables listeners to identify songs playing on the radio and buy them directly.

Additional features include a USB input for flash drives, two aux inputs, a composite video output, OLED display and RF remote control.

