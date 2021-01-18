PS5 restock: UK retailer Game tipped for new wave of PS5 stock this week

Still wondering where to buy a PS5? We've got some good news: a major PS5 restock is rumoured to be imminent.

Game is tipped to release a wave of PS5 pre-orders this week, according to a tweet posted by @UKPS5Notify. Meanwhile, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis are all said to be readying PS5s drops for February.

Game's website already lists both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, but pre-orders are yet to open. An announcement at the top of the webpage simply says : "Payments will be taken from 19th January onwards." If that's the case, PS5 stock could become available any minute now.

Game also says customers who select "Priority Insured" delivery can expect their PS5 to be shipped by 29th January. Standard orders will be shipped by 5th February. In addition to the consoles themselves, Game is readying a host of PS5 deals in form of consoles bundled with the HD Camera accessory or an extra DualSense controller.

Even if you miss the Game restock, it seems there's plenty more where that came from. According to the same Twitter account, Amazon are a dead cert for the next batch. When asked when the PS5 could be back in stock at Amazon UK, the staff member is said to have told PS5 Stock UK: "we are expecting this in stock by Feb 1st week".

The same account also claims John Lewis has been telling eager PS5 fans to expect stock on 2nd February and that Currys PC World is due to be getting a PS5 restock in "early February".

Still struggling to find PS5 stock? It's hard to come by, but the list below shows major UK and US retailers that have stocked or will be stocking more PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles.

