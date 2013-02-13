Provided you have a credit card with a decent credit limit and a swanky pad with plenty of room, then the Elipson Sound Tree could be the statement home entertainment system for you.

Elipson is hoping to convince people with a new installation of the stunning system in Selfridges in London, part of a redesigned Technology section at the flagship store.

The Sound Tree comprises twelve spherical 'speaker-fruits' – or the Elipson Planet M speakers, to give them their more formal name – and also a couple of Planet LW active speakers in this instance.

Using tens of metres of speaker cable cut to various lengths, the Planet speakers are suspended from the ceiling. They're joined by the 'Trunk', an active 8in subwoofer in a 32 x 32 x 100cm cabinet.

All the speakers are then powered by the Elipson Music Center, a CD player, amplifier, DAB/FM radio, streaming device and much more.

We had a quick listen in Selfridges, and considering you're listening in a busy department store, it was still surprisingly captivating. Not to mention stunning to look at.

With design by Maurizio Galante, Tal Lancman & Jean-Yves Le Porcher for Elipson, and presented for the first time at Milano's Triennale during Design Week, it's clearly aimed at those with a sense of style.

It's certainly well worth checking out Selfridges new look Technology floor if you're in the area, too. All the major brands you'd expect to find are there, with particularly impressive stands from Samsung and LG, with Ultra HD TVs on display.

This pair of Sony headphones is also hard to miss. Big enough for you? The model cans reportedly cost Sony £38k to make...

