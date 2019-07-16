Amazon Prime Day: save 50% on Sennheiser headphones

Right now – yes, right this very minute – you can save £90 on a pair of Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

The open-back headphones (which mean they leak a little sound) are available for half-price until midnight on 16th July and represent an excellent deal for anyone looking for a new pair to listen to their hi-fi at home.

They’re designed for long listening with a cushioned headband and plush velour cups, and come with two detachable cables: one longer with a 6.3mm jack for home kit, and the other shorter with a 3.5mm jack for portable devices,

Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones £180 £90 on Amazon

Top of the Sennheiser 500 range, these open back headphones are a set of deluxe cushioned hi-fi listeners for the home. They come with cables for home and on-the-go and have one of the best discounts for Prime Day. Get them while they're hot.View Deal

Sennheiser has fitted these special edition headphones with aluminium voice coil transducers and a system it calls E.A.R. (‘ergonomic acoustic refinement’), which aims to channel the audio signal more directly into the ears.

While we’ve not tested the Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones ourselves, it’s worth noting the very positive reviews on Amazon – and that’s from customers who were happy at what they got for £180.

If our list of the 5 best Prime Day headphone deals had room for a sixth member, these Sennheisers would be it.

