The CEDIA Home Technology Event 2011 kicks off tomorrow in London's Docklands, and we'll be there throughout the day reporting live from the show.

As a taste of what's in store, we've had advanced notice of some of the hot kit being launched this week.

We'll get a first look at Sony's more affordable 3D projector, the £2937 VPL-HW30ES, courtesy of Marata Vision (below).

On the Karma stand Lexicon's DD8 multichannel home cinema amp (below) will make its UK debut, and we'll also get to see Primare's BD32 high-end Blu-ray player for the first time.

The latter is a universal model, playing BD, CD, SACD and DVD-Audio discs. It's 3D compatible, has stereo balanced outputs, dual HDMI, an OLED display and streaming capability.

Vivadi will be showing its 'Family' home entertainment system, designed to deliver audio and video, including Full HD Blu-ray, to four rooms for £2999.

In a similar vein, NuVo Technologies will exhibit its Renovia HomePlug powerline multiroom audio system, along with the new Music Port Elite (MPS4-E) streaming device, NuVo's D460 amplifier and the NuVo app for Apple iDevices.

And Revel will reveal eight new 6.5in and 8in in-ceiling speakers.

We're also booked in to see SIM2's latest state-of-the-art 3D projector demo.

Other exhibitors include Loewe, with its new range of Individual Compose 3D TVs (above), Sonos, Crestron and AWE Europe.

So remember to keep checking back on our news channel throughout tomorrow for all the breaking news.

