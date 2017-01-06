The rules are quite clear: if a pair of headphones is going to carry the official Hi-Res Audio logo, they must respond up to a bandwidth of at least 40kHz. Ignore for a moment the fact that's way above the threshold of human hearing - rules are rules.

The latest pair to earn this badge of honour come courtesy of Pioneer and its new SE-MS5-T over-ears.

They're a lightweight, faux-leather and metal-look plastic design, with a 3.5mm jack and 6.3mm adaptor. They're available in a range of colours - silver, brown, black and red - and there's an in-line one-button remote on the 1.2m cable for smartphone operation. They weigh a very managable 230g.

They're on sale in the UK right now, priced at just £50. So we're not holding our breath for an even more affordable pair to arrive any time soon.

