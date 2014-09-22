With a price tag of over £2000, Pioneer's flagship SC-LX88 AV receiver sits firmly in the realm of serious home cinema kit. It sits atop the 2014 range of five amps, three of which are set to feature Dolby Atmos compatability via a soon-to-land firmware upgrade, and serves as the successor to last year's five-star SC-LX87.

You can read our full review here, but in the meantime, you can watch our unboxing video to see just what you get for your £2,200, and what differences have been implemented since last year.

