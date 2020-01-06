Panasonic teases HZ2000 flagship OLED TV with above average peak brightness

In amidst talk of Technics true wireless headphones and a bit of Star Wars role play (yes, really), Panasonic's CES 2020 press conference briefly mentioned an all-new flagship OLED TV for 2020. It will be called the HZ2000, which makes sense alphabetically considering the superb 2019 flagship OLED's name was GZ2000.

Details are thin on the ground thus far – we (and you) will know much more later today when Panasonic holds its TV briefing – but we do know three things that are certainly whetting our appetite. Firstly, the flagship OLED will sport a new custom-made Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel. Secondly, it will be among one of the first TVs in the world to support Filmmaker Mode, the UHD Alliance's new TV setting, created by filmmakers and studios and promising to deliver what the director intended. This morning LG also announced that its 2020 TV line-up would support the mode.

Thirdly – and arguably most excitingly – it will supposedly be capable of higher peak brightness levels than the average OLED. Peak brightness is notoriously one of the limitations of OLED technology compared with OLED-rivalling panel tech such as QLED, so while we wouldn't expect outrageous nit figures, above-average brightness capability seems promising.

We'll have confirmed figures, firm details and even first impressions later today once we've attended Panasonic's TV briefing.

MORE:

CES 2020: news, highlights and best new products

Hisense unveils its UK TV line-up for 2020

Samsung reveals 4K and 8K QLED and MicroLED TV line-up for 2020