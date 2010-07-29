As well as offering Full HD 3D Blu-ray playback, both systems have PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus video processing, upscaling to 1080p, a 'virtual' 7.1 surround sound function, and Viera Cast web connectivity and streaming.

An optional LAN adapter, the DY-WL10, gives the option of wireless connectivity too.

The SC-BTT755 also has bamboo cone speakers and a Kelton subwoofer.

Users can view 2D photos (JPEG) and films (AVCHD/MPEG2) from digital cameras and camcorders via the integrated SD Card slot and USB port, as well as 3D video content recorded by the Panasonic HDC-SDT750 camcorder.

Look out for our review of Panasonic's 2.1 SC-BT222 Blu-ray in a box system in our October issue.

