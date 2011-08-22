Onkyo's been on something of a roll of late, with an ever-exanding range of budget and mid-price home cinema receivers, adding additional features such as Spotify and AUPEO! internet radio along the way.

Completing its 2011 line-up are the flagship TX-NR5009 (top, £2700) and TX-NR3009 9.2 (£2000) multichannel receivers, and the PR-SC5509 network AV controller (£2200).

All three are THX Ultra 2 and ISF (Image Science Foundation) certified, and are fully network enabled.

Audio is handled by 192kHz/32-bit TI Burr-Brown DACs on all channels, coupled to a 32-bit DSP chip. Video is handled by an HQV Vida VHD 1900 processor, while Marveo's Qdeo technology upscales 1080p video to a full 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution..

With 9.2 channels, the TX-NR5009 can be configured to power additional stereo sources in two other rooms. And the unit will handle FLAC, WMA Lossless, WAV, AAC, Ogg, MP3 and SACD audio.

DTS-Neo:X audio processing

MulltiEQ XT32 room correction and equalisation technology will adjust the sound to suit the acoustics of your listening room, while DTS-Neo:X audio processing technology allows users to add speakers in three diffrerent configurations to a basic 5.1 channel system.

The TX-NR5009 has eight HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, two USB ports and a universal port for Onkyo peripherals. Users can download free Onkyo apps to turn their Android or iPhone/iPod Touch into a full-function remote control.

Onkyo says the TX-NR3009 model (above) offers many of the same features as its more powerful sibling, but uses 24-bit TI Burr-Brown DACs rather than the 32-bit ones. It also forgoes the pricier model's gold-plated terminals and also uses a different transformer and capacitors.

Finally, the Onkyo PR-SC5509 network AV controller (below) is designed to partner a high-end multichannel power amp and incorporates all the processing and connectivity features of the TX-NR5009, minus the amplification.

All three models will be available in the UK from September, in silver and black.

