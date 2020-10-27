OnePlus returns to its roots with Nord N100 – 6.52in screen, big battery, £179

OnePlus has unveiled just the thing for Android lovers on a budget, and it's called the Nord N100.

The hotly anticipated flagship OnePlus 8T launched just one week ago to considerable fanfare, but the N100 is stepping in to satisfy those who cannot justify purchasing a premium phone.

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion is its super-beefy battery. The new device features a 5000mAh battery, complete with an 18W fast charger to make sure it stays powered. That's pretty impressive when you consider that the new 8T sports a 4500mAh juice pack.

The Nord N100 is available in only one colourway (Midnight Frost) and one specification option: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but the latter is expandable to 256GB with a memory card.

For the N100, OnePlus has stretched its 720 x 1600, 269ppi LCD touchscreen to 6.52in to give your movies, games and apps the screen real estate they deserve.

In the sound department, the N100 sports a set of "powerful dual speakers" for a "more immersive" audio experience, plus Bluetooth 5.0. And for those of us who favour an audiophile wired headphone over the latest true wireless release, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

To drill down into that triple camera a little more, the N100 sports a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens for getting up close and personal, and a specialised 2MP Bokeh Lens camera for portrait photos. This is a step down from the quad arrangement and 48MP main snapper found in the 8T, yes, but remember this is a far more affordable device.

There's an 8MP front camera, too, as well as 1080p video capture at 30fps.

The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, so you don't get Android 11 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The OnePlus Nord N100 will be available in the UK on 10th November, but you can ask OnePlus to notify you for pre-orders. The phone will be coming to the US at some point in the near future, but OnePlus has yet to announce exactly when and for what price.

