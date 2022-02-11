OnePlus Nord CE 2 launches next week and it will have a headphone jack

OnePlus will launch a new phone next week (17th Feb), and it'll have a headphone socket – a feature that's becoming more of a rarity in smartphones nowadays.

According to the promotional video posted to YouTube, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is "Still jacked", presumably a reference to the fact it sports a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones. No need to invest in a pair of wireless earbuds just yet...

A 3.5mm headphone jack used to be part of the smartphone furniture, but then Apple dropped it from its iPhone range in order to make the handsets slimmer (and to push sales of its wireless AirPods). Now Sony is pretty much the only household name making decent smartphones (such as the Sony Xperia 1 III) that still feature the port.

The 'CE' in Nord CE 2 stands for Core Edition. In the words of OnePlus, the phone "takes the best parts of Nord 2 and puts it into an even more affordable package." Think of it as the OnePlus equivalent of Samsung's Galaxy S 'FE' phones – there, FE stands for Fan Edition. It's essentially a stripped-down version of a previous handset with some corners cut and a lower price tag.

But it's anything but basic. Along with the headphone port, you get 65W fast-charging, and support for up to 1TB of microSD expandable storage. It appears to have three rear cameras (plus a flash), and a hole punch notch in the top left corner of its screen.

5G will also come as standard.

Impressive, especially considering it should come in at around the original Nord CE's £300 asking price (around $400, AU$570).

