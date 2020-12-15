OnePlus 9 flagship Android smartphone revealed in leaked photos

An anonymous tipster has given PhoneArena the first detailed images of the upcoming OnePlus 9 5G smartphone. And as you can see, the pics appear to lay bare the flagship Android phone including its design and camera arrangement.

With the OnePlus 8T now a distant memory, all eyes are on the OnePlus 9 5G, which is rumoured to be launching in March 2021.

Design-wise, the next-gen device seems to match the 8T with ultra-slim bezels, no headphone jack, and a pinhole selfie camera. Leaks claim it will sport the same 6.55-inch display, complete with 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR content.

Things get more interesting when you flip it over. The triple camera is said to include a beefy new 48MP main snapper complete with "Ultra Shot" branding. There are also fancy metal rings around each lens, aping the design of the iPhone 12.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

The leaked images were accompanied by a smattering of screenshots that point to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to come running Android 11 with the company's redesigned OxygenOS 11 running on top.

There's no word on pricing at this time, but we'd expect the OnePlus 9 5G to debut in a similar ballpark to the 8T – £549 ($649, AU$1099).

In the market for a new smartphone? 2021 is set to be a bumper year for handset launches with the Samsung Galaxy S21 due to be announced in January, the OnePlus 9G in March, and the Apple iPhone 13 in September.

MORE:

A full rundown of the best Android smartphones available now

Read our verdict on the OnePlus 8 Pro

The best wireless headphones for your smartphone.