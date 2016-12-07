When a tablet and a projector love each other very much, a stork comes along and delivers something like an Odin2. This product, from a company called Dos Owls, bills itself as a projector with the convenience of an Android device.

You control the Odin2 via a 5in touchscreen that runs Android 6.0, so has access to conventional streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Instant Video, and BBC iPlayer.

You can also use it for making video calls or playing Spotify, Tidal, or Apple Music from its (notably small) 2cm diameter speaker. On the inside, the Odin2 is powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM.

The Odin2 has a 300-lumen light source and can manage a Full HD 1080p image. It will project a 37in image at a 3ft distance, and stretch to 110in from 9ft.

And, since it's got Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI input and 16GB of internal memory, you shouldn't have any difficulty finding content for it.

This isn't Dos Owls' first foray into the world of projectors - the Odin1 projector is now sold out. In comparison to the original, the Odin2 has more ports including HDMI and Micro SD, an auto-focus feature, Sleep Mode and screen orientation controls.

You can back the Odin2 for $525 (approximately £430) on Indiegogo. Shipping is predicted for June 2017.

