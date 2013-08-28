Our October issue is packed with goodies, including brilliant wireless speakers, a 16-page Ultimate Guide to hi-fi speakers, 50in TVs for less than a grand and headphones to give your ears a treat.

Our cover feature this month is Wireless speaker docks. We've put together eight Bluetooth and AirPlay speakers from £250 that will make streaming music from your smartphone, tablet, PC or laptop a breeze.

Old favourites from B&W and Cambridge Audio go up against newcomers from Geneva, Panasonic and Sony. The winner may surprise you.

Next up is a round-up of £140 to £180 on-ear/over-ear headphones. These make a perfect upgrade for your hi-fi or portable device, with last year's Award-winning Philips Fidelio taking on new rivals from Beyerdynamic, JVC, Onkyo, Sennheiser and Meze.

If it's a new telly you're after, then did you know you can get a giant 50in+ TV for less than a grand? Oh yes. We've been sniffing out the best bargains, and discovered some cracking deals on big screens from LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Toshiba. If we tell you that the winner – a 51in plasma with smart functionality – costs just £700, you get the picture.

Of course, we haven't forgotten true hi-fi lovers, and so we bring you the Ultimate Guide to hi-fi speakers from £165 to £18,000. There's something for everyone here, from entry-level budget standmounters to flagship floorstanders costing five-figure sums.

And if you need a new stereo amp to go with your new speakers, this month's six-way Group Test provides the ideal upgrade as we look at models in the £1500-£1700 range. Last year's Award-winning Roksan Caspian M2 battles it out with Audio Analogue, Heed, Naim, Rega and Yamaha. Can the Roksan hang on to its crown?

Elsewhere in the issue you'll find a smorgasbord of First Tests as we run our eyes and ears a bevy of new products in the run-up to our 2013 Awards in October.

You'll find our verdict on the Marantz CD6005 (the replacement for the Award-winning CD6004), Sky's £10 Now TV set-top box, KEF's first pair of in-ear headphones, multichannel speaker packages from Cambridge Audio and Monitor Audio and a terrific new DAC from Arcam.

All this and more is in the October issue of the magazine, on sale now.

Don't forget you can save 17% if you subscribe – choose from the print magazine alone, or pay just £2.99 extra every six months for access to our iPad/iPhone edition as well. Or head to the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Newsstand page to buy a single copy of the new magazine...

By Andy Clough

Join us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Find us on Google+