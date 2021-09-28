iPad Mini 6 screens appear to be suffering from a ‘jelly scrolling’ issue

Most iPad Mini 6 owners have spent their first few days with the tablet enjoying its swanky new redesign and blazing fast A15 Bionic processor without any problems. Some users though have spotted a quirky bug that's being referred to as ‘jelly scrolling’, which sees one side of the screen scroll faster than the other.

The issue can be clearly viewed in a Twitter video posted by The Verge reporter Dieter Bohn, which shows off slow-motion footage of the discrepancy between both sides of the screen. Bohn states that the issue, for him at least, disappears in landscape mode.

It’s currently unclear how many iPad Mini 6 devices are affected by the problem, or what’s causing it in the first place. At best it could be sorted by a software update, while a hardware fault will likely require repairs, though the extent to which the issue is noticeable and how much annoyance it causes will vary between users.

If you're an iPad Mini 6 owner and want to determine whether or not you've got the same problem, there are a few sites that Twitter users have recommended which you can use to test for the issue yourself.

There’s been no official word or acknowledgment from Apple as of yet, but we’ll keep you updated on any developments as and when they happen.

