New 2019 Marantz AV receivers: IMAX Enhanced, eARC, network streaming

Almost a year to the day after announcing its 2018 AV amp line-up, Marantz, right on cue, has today revealed two AV receivers for 2019. The 7.2-channel SR5014 and 9.2-channel SR6014 models are capable of driving 100 and 110 watts of power per channel respectively, and features span both home cinema and custom install applications.

In addition to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility, there’s support for both the company’s virtual surround and height sound technologies (Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology and DTS Virtual:X) for delivering more immersive experiences to set-ups without extra speakers.

As you'd expect, each of the model's eight HDMI inputs can passthrough the latest picture technologies, including 4K 60Hz, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR, HLG and the BT.2020 colour space.

eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), which allows the lossless transmission of surround sound formats (like Dolby TrueHD and Atmos) from TV apps using a single HDMI cable, is supported. And Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) is also designed to improve the gaming experience for owners of Xbox One and ALLM-compatible TVs (such as LG's 2019 4K OLED TVs and select Samsung 4K models).

With the multi-room, hi-res HEOS streaming platform built in, the new SR series receivers can play networked music files including 24-bit/192-kHz PCM and DSD 5.6MHz, as well as stream from a wide range of music services. There’s also a phono input for hooking up a turntable, and the pricier SR6014 supports IMAX Enhanced.

Through an external smart speaker or device on the same network, the AV receivers can also receive commands via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and high-end smart home automation assistant Josh.ai.

New for the 2019 AVR models, the Marantz SR5014 and SR6014 feature what Denon is calling HDMI Multiple Input Assign, which allows users to listen to multiple audio sources while displaying the same video content on-screen.

A whole suite of versatile Audyssey software, including MultEQ XT32 Room Calibration, is correct and present to allow for adjustments in, and the fine-tuning of, performance. And last but not least there’s support for OvrC Smart Remote Management, ihiji Invision and Domotz Pro custom install applications.

The Marantz SR6014 and SR5014 will be available mid-July, priced $999 and $1499 respectively. UK and EU pricing and availability to follow.

