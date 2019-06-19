Netflix reveals the 'best' 2019 TVs for binge-watching its catalogue

Netflix has revealed the 'best' 2019 TVs for watching the service's content on based on their user experience – and Samsung sets feature most prominently on the list.

The Netflix Recommended TV program was created to help subscribers of the video streaming service identify which TVs deliver the best TV-binging experience.

To make the cut – and bear the dedicated logo – the TV must meet at least five of Netflix's seven criteria, which includes fast app launch and its easy access from the homescreen, a TV's ability to instantly wake up and remember where you were, a Netflix shortcut button on the remote, and those with a high-res interface and the latest version of the app. This year's criteria introduces 'Always Fresh', too, which represents TVs that constantly update Netflix titles in the background even when the TV is 'sleeping'.

Currently, Netflix Recommended TVs for 2019 are limited to only a handful of ranges from Sony, Panasonic and Samsung. The list spans Panasonic's Viera GX900, GX800 and GX940 models, Sony's Bravia A9G (or AG9), X95G (or XG95) and X85G (or XG85) sets, and Samsung's Q950R 8K, Q90R, Q80R/Q85R, Q70R, Q60R and RU8000 TVs, as well as its The Frame (2019) and The Serif (2019) lifestyle screens.

Additional models and brands will supposedly be added as they become available and stamped with the seal of approval.

