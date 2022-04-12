Netflix has a new 'two thumbs up' button

Netflix is expanding its rating system with the addition of a new 'two thumbs up' button. So when you love a piece of content, instead of merely like it, you can show your affection by giving it two thumbs up.

The streaming giant claims this will help refine its content recommendations, serving viewers with movies and shows that they're more likely to enjoy.

"For example, if you loved Bridgerton, you might see even more shows or films starring the cast, or from [production company] Shondaland," wrote (opens in new tab) Christine Doig-Cardet, director of product innovation.

The service used to use a five-star rating system, but ditched that five years ago in favour of the simplified thumbs up, thumbs down.

The new button echoes TiVo's rating system, which let viewers assign content up to three thumbs up or thumbs down, depending on how strongly they liked or disliked it. (Though Netflix says it has no plans for any more thumbs down options than the current one.)

It also mimics the highest plaudit offered by legendary film critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.

The new button has started appearing next to the regular thumbs up and down buttons across all platforms, including connected TVs, web, and Android and iOS mobile devices. It will roll out worldwide throughout this week.

