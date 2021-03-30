Naim's excellent Mu-so 2 wireless speaker now available in 'Wood Edition'

Looking for an extremely capable and beautiful streaming wireless speaker? Naim Audio has just introduced a premium Wood Edition of its Mu-so 2nd Generation, which we awarded five stars across the board, praising its "all-inclusive feature list", "rich, rhythmic, insightful sound" and "agreeable app".

The Naim Mu-so Wood Edition is dressed in sustainable ayous hardwood, treated and lacquered to give the appearance of a light oak finish. That trademark Mu-so heatsink also has a new anodised aluminium tint, and the speaker is finished in a neutral-tone woven front grille – an ideal match for lighter-look interiors.

Mu-so Wood Edition offers the same functionality as its grey-finished original. There's streaming from all major music services – you can enjoy direct streaming with Spotify Connect, Tidal and Qobuz baked in, while Chromecast Built-in gives access to Deezer, Google Play Music and Google Assistant voice control – as well as UPnP streaming of hi-res music up to PCM 32-bit/384kHz. AirPlay 2 support adds Apple Music streaming and Apple Home integration, including Siri voice control potential. Oh, and it also works as a Bluetooth speaker.

(Image credit: Naim)

Naim's Mu-so Wood Edition can upgrade your TV's sound, too – simply connect via HDMI ARC to your TV or AV receiver to pass-through high-quality Blu-ray formats, such as Dolby TrueHD, and also use a single remote to control all connected components. Whether you sit it under your TV or anywhere else in your home, room compensation promises to optimise the audio to suit.

Mu-so’s multi-room capability also lets you stream the same song in "beat-perfect sync" or play different music in different rooms. Group with other Naim players and systems at the touch of a button, any AirPlay 2-compatible wireless speaker or with Chromecast built-in devices.

And the price? Well, it'll set you back a few hundred more than the standard finish. The Mu-so Wood Edition (Light Oak) is available now, at a suggested retail price of £1599 (€1799, $2290).

Fine with the regular black edition? See our best Naim Mu-so 2 deals 2021.

MORE:

Read all our Naim reviews

Check out our best music streamers 2021: upgrade to a wireless system

Looking to get into multi-room music? See best multi-room speakers 2021: one wireless system, music everywhere