Hot news from Monitor Audio this morning - the company has unveiled full details of its new Bronze speaker series. There are seven models in the range, which consists of standmount, floorstander, centre, surround and subwoofer designs.

Key to the new design is the latest generation of C-CAM drivers. Engineered in steel grey, the proprietary bass and mid drive units use a new type of "dished" C-CAM cone, which uses the entire cone surface to radiate sound. The driver's voice coil is thermally coupled to the back of the cone, which draws heat away from the coil for better power handling and optimal performance at all volume levels, claims Monitor Audio.

A new 25mm C-CAM gold dome tweeter extends each speaker's frequency response to 30kHz. An "innovative venting system" allows air to flow outside the tweeter's magnet assembly into a rear-loading chamber, minimising air compressions for "lower distortion and improved damping".

HiVe II reflex loading, borrowed from the Monitor Audio's Gold series, uses rifled port grooves to speed up the flow of air into and out of the cabinet, giving a cleaner, more powerful bass, according to Monitor.

Additional technical highlights include polypropylene film capacitors, air core and laminated steel core inductors.

The line-up starts at £230/pair for the Bronze One standmount model with a 5.5in (14cm) C-CAM bass driver, followed by the £280/pair Bronze Two standmounter with 6.5in (15cm) bass unit. Next up are two floorstanders, the £560/pair Bronze Five with twin 5.5in drivers arranged in a 2.5-way configuration, and the £700/pair Bronze Six with twin 6.5in C-CAM bass drivers operating in tandem with a further 6.5in mid-range unit.

If you want to create a Bronze home cinema package, then you'll need the Bronze Centre speaker (£160), the Bronze FX surround speaker (£280) which can be switched between dipole and bipole operation, and the Class-D powered active Bronze W10 subwoofer (£500) with downward-firing 10in (25cm) auxiliary bass radiator.

The range comes in a choice of four vinyl finishes - Black Oak, Walnut, Rosemah and White Ash - and will be available from June 2015.

