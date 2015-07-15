Those familiar with Monitor Audio's Award-winning S200 wireless speaker will notice a few similarities with the new model.

That's because the S150 is effectively an S200 without the AirPlay and DLNA functionality.

It keeps aptX Bluetooth 4.0, a USB socket for charging iDevices and a 3.5mm input for other sources. You also get the same choice of finishes - black or white.

The speaker layout beneath the external grille features is virtually identical - a gold dome C-CAM tweeter, angled baffles, dual, 3in C-CAM metal cone bass drivers and a rear-firing bass radiator.

Whether the S150 sounds as good as its Award-wining sibling remains to be seen, but rest assured we'll be the first to let you know...

