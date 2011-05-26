The Sooloos app gives instant access to music while on the move and is based on Meridian's Sooloos software and digital media system.

Sooloos lets you import all your music to an HP TouchPad, whether that's from a CD collection, iTunes library, downloaded files, subscription services such as Spotify or Rhapsody or internet radio.

Graeme Taylor, Meridian's chief marketing officer, says: "HP identified Sooloos as the ideal way to let users enjoy the full potential of their music on the new TouchPad."

