McIntosh unveils all-digital A/V processor and power amp for movie lovers

With the nights drawing in (and socialising still largely off-limits for many of us) McIntosh has launched a next-generation home cinema processor and power amp designed to bring the legendary McIntosh performance to movie lovers everywhere.

The new all-digital MX100 AV processor and MI347 seven-channel amplifier combination offers, according to McIntosh, the latest processing and decoding technologies in a streamlined package.

The MX100 AV processor (above) is a digital-only device equipped for HD and 4K material. You get four HDMI inputs and one output, all of which are HDCP 2.2 compliant. Each HDMI port supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats including Dolby Vision; HDR10 and HLG; 4K Ultra HD at 50/60 Hz; 4:4:4 colour spacing; Rec. 2020 and 3D video pass-through.

The HDMI output caters for Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), while twin coaxial and twin optical digital audio inputs are also included.

The MX100 supports 11.2 (or 7.2.4) audio channels via 13 balanced (XLR) connectors. Seven (yes, seven) 32-bit DACs provide "audiophile-grade" processing, too.

The MX100 is compatible with object-based 3D audio formats including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus 4K Ultra HD video sources. Audyssey auto-calibration is included for room-tuning too.

Operation is via the remote control, or a home automation system via RS232.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

The MI347 seven-channel amplifier (above) is a dedicated home cinema amp which uses closed-loop Class D digital switching amplifiers, paired with "extremely robust" power supplies to promise "an audio performance rarely heard in home cinema set-ups".

Special attention here has been paid to the front left, right and centre channels: the MI347 delivers 250W (8 Ohms) and 300W into 4, to each of these three channels. The MI347's other four channels deliver 125W (8 Ohms) and 200W into 4, with multi-colour LED indicators to display the status of each channel on the front panel.

The MI347 is clearly suited to the McIntosh MX100 A/V Processor, but can also be used with McIntosh's MX123 and MX170 processors, or in fact with virtually any home cinema processor. If there are more than seven audio channels, such as you get with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X soundtracks, McIntosh advises the addition of its MI254 4-Channel Digital Amplifier or MI128 8-Channel Digital Amplifier, to deliver McIntosh power to all the speakers.

Other features supplied with the MI347 include Power Guard signal overload technology (which prevents overdriving and damaging the speakers), Sentry Monitor short-circuit protection circuit (which disengages the output stage should current ever approach unsafe operating levels), Power Control to automatically turn other connected McIntosh components on and off, and eco-friendly on/off signal sensing. This turns the unit off if no input signal has been detected for a set amount of time and – perhaps more conveniently – automatically turns the MI347 on when it senses a signal from the processor.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

Despite their somewhat streamlined appearance, both the MX100 and MI347 include several McIntosh design cues such as those black glass front panels, the green illuminated McIntosh logo, silver trim highlights and rotary control knobs on the MX100.

The McIntosh MX100 and MI347 can be ordered now from authorised McIntosh dealers. UK shipping is expected to begin in December 2020 and Jan 2021, but the US and Canada need only wait until November.

Ready for pricing? The McIntosh MX100 A/V Processor and MI347 7-Channel Amplifier are priced at £6,495 ($5000, approx. AU$6990) each. Yes, each...

