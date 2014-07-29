According to the manufacturer, the XT moniker stands for "extreme" and all three of its latest speakers have been designed to playback music "louder, lower and with unflinching accuracy".

The products all house larger woofers and cabinets, in addition to the Folded Motion XT drivers that aim to provide "an engaging and encompassing experience" when used to listen to your favourite tracks.

It's these Folded Motion XT drivers that MartinLogan says boast a radiating surface that's 40 per cent larger than other Motion series speakers. Other refinements include custom five-way, bi-wire binding posts.

You can purchase the speakers in either a high-gloss piano black or a gloss black cherrywood finish, with all models due to begin shipping from the end of this month [July] – imminently, therefore, if not already.

In terms of costs, you'll be able to find prices for a pair of Motion 60XTs starting at $3000 (£1770); a single Motion 50XT (above) will set you back $900 (£531); and a pair of Motion 35XTs comes in at $1200 (£708).

