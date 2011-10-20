Join us at the Manchester Home Entertainment Show this weekend (see blog for full details), and you'll be the first to see SIM2's brand-new Nero 3D projector.

It's 'more affordable' than its bigger brother, the SIM2 Lumis 3D-S, although the Nero range will still start at £12,995.

There are four models in the range: the Nero 3D-1 (1600 Lumens), Nero 3D-2 (2000 Lumens), Nero 3D HB (3000 Lumens) and Nero 235. The latter is SIM2's first projector with an aspect ratio of 2.35:1, making it ideal for film buffs.

The other three projectors have an aspect ratio of 16:9, and all four models borrow many technical features from the Lumis 3D-S. The patented Alphapath light engine has been adapted for the lower-cost 1-chip DLP architecture.

All feature 120Hz processing for 24fps (frame-per-second) material such as 3D Blu-ray, which is said to help eleiminate flicker and make for a more comfortable 3D viewing experience.

There will be demos of the SIM2 Nero throughout the weekend in the Anthem AV Solutions room in the Raphael Suite.

