It's approaching that time of year again, when the great and good of the hi-fi and home cinema industry head north for the annual Manchester Show.

This year's Manchester Show will take place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd October at the Renaissance Hotel, Blackfriars Street, M3 2EQ.

Last year's show, organised by Audio-T and in partnership with Sevenoaks, was deemed a universal success and this year's looks set to be no different, with the list of exhibitors growing and plenty of new kit set to be on show.

Arcam, Audiolab, B&W, Cyrus, Dali, Denon, KEF, Marantz, Naim, Onkyo, Panasonic, Rega and Sonos are just a smattering of the manufacturers set to be exhibiting.

We expect Panasonic's stand to be fairly busy: the company is showing off its 3D projectors and giving away copies of Star Wars on Blu-ray if you purchase a Blu-ray player.

And Rega is expected to unveil its new £548 Apollo CD player in a half-size case like that of the Rega DAC and Brio R amplifier.

B&W will have its superb new PM1 speakers on display, while KEF will introduce its new nine-strong R Series speaker range, first seen at CEDIA Expo in the USA.

Naim, meanwhile, will have the first UK demo of its new SuperUniti and ND5 XS.

As ever the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team will be out in force, ready to answer any questions you have about the magazine or the technology that we cover, while also showcasing our 2011 award-winners.

We will be keeping you updated on what you can expect to see at the show from exhibitors – and ourselves – over the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled on the website.

It's the first year that you can buy tickets in advance, currently at the discounted price of just £6.30 per ticket. The concession price for senior citizens and students is £3.60 if bought in advance, while students can get in for just £4 on the day and receive a free pair of in-ear headphones worth £15 (you'll need an NUS card).

Head over to the Manchester Show website for all the information on exhibitors, tickets and the show location.

And to find out more about all the new product launches, show offers and competitions, read our special Manchester Show blog, updated daily.

