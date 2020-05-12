Lyngdorf Audio announces the MP-40 surround sound processor

Lyngdorf Audio has added a new surround sound processor to its model line-up - the MP-40.

The MP-40 has 12-channel decoding and 16 balanced outputs that fully support the immersive surround formats Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Auro-3D. It also supports HDMI 2.0b with eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) and Dynamic Lip-Sync.

Video throughput of up to 18Gbps enables the MP-40 to support full 4K 60Hz video streams including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The MP-40 also supports pass-through of the new HDR format for broadcast, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma).

"Featuring all the sonic qualities and performance of the flagship model, MP-60, the easy-to-install and user-friendly MP-40 processor is the perfect streamlined choice for the demanding home cinema enthusiast," said Anker Haldan, Lyngdorf’s CCO. "It also ships complete with RoomPerfect so it can deliver a perfect musical experience in rooms of all shapes and sizes".

Lyngdorf MP-40 (Image credit: Lyngdorf)

RoomPerfect is Lyngdorf Audio’s in-house calibration system, which claims to be able to ensure optimal frequency response, seamless level alignment, and bass management with any system components in any room. "RoomPerfect is the most advanced calibration system available," says Haldan. "It’s also intuitive and self-guiding".

The MP-40 is built on the same platform as the company's MP-60 with a completely digital signal path, DSP processing, and the possibility for external control over the processor’s operations and capabilities, but the MP-40 has a smaller HDMI board than the MP-60 (3 HDMI inputs and 1 HDMI output) and, unlike the more expensive model, does not have the option of adding multi-channel AES / EBU and AES67 expansion modules.

Available now, the Lyngorf MP-40 retails for £8799 ($9990, AU$16,790)