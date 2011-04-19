Lovefilm has signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company to stream Disney's films in the UK.

UK members of Lovefilm will be able to rent and stream a selection of films from Disney's catalogue.

The agreement will see more than 50 Disney films made available to Lovefilm subscribers paying £5.99 a month or more – there'll be no additional charge over the standard monthly fee.

Titles on offer will include Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Dead Poets Society, Armageddon (above), Cocktail and The Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

More recent Disney releases such as TRON: Legacy, Tangled and I Am Number Four will be available to watch instantly online on Lovefilm's pay-per-view service.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook