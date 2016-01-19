Loewe's latest 32in set uses a proprietary Full HD panel, which, Loewe claims, has been “optimised at every stage of development to deliver the best possible performance.”

LEDs have been arranged so that they deliver “extremely even lighting” and hue shift has been kept to a minimum to improve viewing angles.

Loewe also claims to back up the picture performance with impressive sound too - the Connect 32 comes with an integrated 80W speaker system.

An upgraded version of the Connect 32 is also available and comes with Loewe’s DR+ recording system, so one programme can be recorded while watching a second. There's 1TB of built-in storage and the ability to hook up and share content with other Loewe TVs in your home. An integrated 5.1 Dolby Digital/DTS audio receiver also features, as does Loewe’s Smart tv2move feature, which allows you to watch the current TV channel on a tablet or smartphone.

Athough the set comes with an adjustable table stand, the TV can also be wall-mounted or supplied with an optional floor stand. The speaker bar is available in black, silver, cappuccino or petrol blue finishes.

The standard Loewe Connect 32 is available now for £1000 while the Connect 32 DR+ costs £1300.

