Part of the reason behind us picking Linn’s Sondek LP12 turntable for a ‘making of’ feature series stems from the fact that almost every part of its design has been upgraded several times since its inauguration in 1973. It’s what helps make the LP12 as relevant today as it was back in the ‘70s.

And to celebrate the deck’s 45th anniversary, the LP12 evolution continues with two new upgrades: the Urika II phono stage and Lingo power supply.

If the name isn’t enough of a giveaway, the Urika II is an upgrade over (but not a replacement for) the original Urika.

Linn has developed its digital signal processing technology for Urika II, ensuring the analogue signal’s implementation into the digital domain is more precise and better preserved for its hand-over to a Linn DS network player via Exakt Link.

Linn measures each Urika II in its factory, then optimises it for an owner’s specific cartridge during installation.

Linn is targeting the Urika II phono stage at owners of the Klimax LP12 turntable, which sits above the entry-level Majik LP12 and middle-sitting Akurate LP12 versions.

Meanwhile, the Lingo power supply (above) is being pitched at Akurate LP12 level, and borrows technology initially designed for the company’s top-of-the-range Radikal power supply.

It has a new motor-speed management system, as well as digital processing technology to for more accurate and consistent platter spin.

As part of its 45th anniversary celebrations, purchasers of an LP12 upgrade product can enjoy a 15 per cent discount on a second LP12 upgrade product should they buy one.

Linn is also offering another initiative to upgraders: the opportunity to get their hands on a limited-edition fluted plinth, reminiscent of the one on the very first Sondek LP12, for £628.

