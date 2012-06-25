Linn is expanding its network streaming range with the arrival of the Linn Kiko, a system described as 'beautifully designed, sleek and compact,' and 'small enough to find a place in any living room, kitchen or bedroom'.

And compact it certainly is: the main unit – the Kiko DSM – is just 28cm wide and stands 7.5cm tall.

The curvaceous styling is a radical departure from the looks of existing Linn equipment, and the system comes with a set of matching speakers as a solution for those who have their music stored on, or streamed via, a computer, but want better sound.

The system has inputs for external sources, including three HDMI inputs and one output, one analogue and optical/electrical digital inputs on the rear, and an auxiliary input on the front panel along with a headphone socket, both on 3.6mm stereo sockets.

Network connectivity is via Ethernet, and the speaker outputs are on Neutrik Speakon connectors.

The system can handle audio in FLAC, Apple Lossless (ALAC), WAV, MP3, WMA (except lossless), AIFF, AAC and OGG, at sampling rates up to 192kHz and 16-24-bit word depths.

The speakers, stand 26cm tall and are driven actively with dual amps for each channel, delivering 33W into 4ohms, and digital crossover filtering. As well as the network music player, the system has app control, Linn saying 'You can download a control app for your smartphone, tablet or computer. It’s all compatible and incredibly easy to use.'

The white finish seen in these pictures is just one of six colours available, 'from low-key Back to Black to funky Blue Monday.' The system is due in Linn retailers soon, and is expected to sell for £2500 complete with speakers.

